Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday as the water receded from vast areas of the state, though one more person lost his life in the deluge and around 3.89 lakh people in 17 districts are still affected, an official bulletin said.

The number of flood-hit people decreased by 4.65 lakh since Sunday while that of the district was down by two.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned at Manikpur area of Bongaigaon district.

This year's flood and landslides have thus claimed 136 lives across the state so far. While 110 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

At present, 494 villages and 32,028.83 hectare of crop areas have been under water in the state, ASDMA said.

Goalpara continues to be the worst-hit district with around 1.73 lakh people affected, followed by Bongaigaon with more than 49,800 people and Morigaon with over 48,100 affected people.

ASDMA said that the authorities are running 39 relief camps and distribution centres across nine districts, where 7,181 people have taken shelter.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri town, Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts.

Its tributaries Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili are also flowing above the danger levels.

The flood has affected 3,84,298 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, ASDMA added.

Roads and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Chirang, Barpeta and Kokrajhar districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Chirang and Kokrajhar districts, ASDMA said.

The 17 flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.

