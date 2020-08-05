Palghar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday.

At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kalu river swelled due to heavy rains and entered several houses. At Vadipada the floodwater entered the house of one Mahesh Devji where seven membersof his family were stuck, an official statement said.

"Two other villagers went to rescue them, but were stuck there due to rising water level. After being alerted about it, a local police team led by Inspector Ajay Vasave rushed with his team and rescued all the nine persons," the police said.

These people have been kept at relief camps, they said.

In another incident that took place within the limits of Kasa police station, water entered the house of a resident of Lilkapada.

A couple residing there and their five-year-old daughter set out in search of a safer place. However, the girl got separated and swept away in the floods, police said.

A team by inspector Siddhava Jaibhaye set out in search of the girl. They walked in marshy land and found the girl clinging to a tree with water all around. They rescued the girl after four hours, police said.

Similar rescue operations were carried out in Kelva, Satpati, Gholwad and Safala, they added.

In Thane city, the balcony of a building in Wagle Estate collapsed this evening following heavy rains, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation Santosh Kadam said.

