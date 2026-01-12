Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections entering the final phase, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aishwarya Surendra Pathare has unveiled a separate manifesto for her ward, from where she is contesting, making it women-centric.

She is the BJP candidate from Ward No. 3 in Pune.

Speaking to reporters here, Pathare said the manifesto has been tailored to women's specific needs.

"Manifesto is built on four key pillars: women's health, women's safety, women's skill development and women's empowerment and has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of women in the Lohegaon and Wagholi areas of East Pune," she added.

Pathare said that the initiative aims to ensure that women become active partners in the development process.

"After being elected, work on women's health facilities, safety measures, skill-based training and economic empowerment will be taken up on priority," she said.

She added that the manifesto would not remain limited to announcements on paper.

"Our teams will go door to door in Wagholi and Lohegaon to ensure that these schemes are implemented at the grassroots level," she said.

Pathare, who has an engineering and IT background, has also linked her campaign to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' '100 Days, 100 Works' initiative, promising to complete 100 development works within 100 days of being elected.

"I will work not just as a corporator, but as a project manager for Ward No. 3, ensuring time-bound and result-oriented governance," she added.

East Pune, including Yerwada, Wagholi, Lohegaon, Chandan Nagar, and Kharadi, is experiencing rapid urban growth, and Pathare said her women-centric manifesto aims to ensure women benefit equally from these developments.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), PMC, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

