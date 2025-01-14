New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi and other parts of North India continued to have chilly weather with foggy skies.

In the national capital, the temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am today. The air quality in the city was recorded as 'poor' with AQI logged at 252, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

A thin layer of fog was blanketing Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area as the cold wave continued in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a cold wave and winter conditions have affected most districts of Rajasthan, with Jaipur experiencing heavy fog this morning. The cold had a significant impact on public life, reducing visibility to very low levels due to the fog. As a result, drivers had to use their headlights while driving early in the morning, and people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep warm.

The minimum temperature in Mount Abu in the state dropped to -1 degree Celsius, leaving residents and tourists with a chill. The harsh cold has been intensifying since late night, giving way to a severe cold wave.

For the past few days, the cold has been biting, with significant fluctuations in the minimum temperature observed in the second week of the year. However, following the cold wave on Sunday, the effects of the severe cold were widespread and intense on Monday.

On Monday morning, the minimum temperature in Mount Abu was recorded at -1 degree Celsius, making the hill station feel bitterly cold. As a result, a thick layer of frost formed on vehicle windshields and grasslands. Tourists visiting Mount Abu to experience the harsh winter also felt the chill on the day of Makar Sankranti in January.

A thin layer of fog was seen in Chandigarh this morning as a cold wave gripped the city.

In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am this morning.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where Mahakumbh is being held, the temperature was recorded at 13.4 degree Celsius at 8.30 am this morning.

Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm are taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, today.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

People in large numbers were seen arriving at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. (ANI)

