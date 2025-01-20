New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Fog disrupted train services in Delhi on Monday morning with 19 trains running late, according to the Indian Railways.

The trains running late include Nauchandi Express (14241), Vaishali Express (12553), Kir Asr Express (15707), S Kranti Sup Express (12393), Anvt Garib Rath (22409) and Kashi Vishwanath Express (15127).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.

Morning visuals from many parts of the national capital showed fog blanketing those areas.

Amid foggy conditions, defence personnel held their parade rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in the morning.

A thin layer of fog was seen blanketing the Akshardham Temple area here as the cold wave continued in the National Capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius at 5 am this morning.

IMD has predicted today's lowest temperature in Delhi at 11 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was logged at 344 at 8 am this morning. it was 340 a day before at this time.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Homeless people continued to take to night shelters to escape the cold in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Other North Indian regions were also impacted by fog this morning. Fog conditions prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan.

In UP's Prayagraj, devotees were seen gathering in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the layer of fog engulfing the area. According to the IMD, fog conditions will be waning with a slight rise in temperature from tomorrow.

"In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly in Prayagraj," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, told ANI on Saturday.

More than 22.79 lakh devotees today and more than 8.26 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, according to Uttar Pradesh Government.

This morning the Taj Mahal was seen covered in a layer of fog as the cold wave gripped Agra city.

A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley as temperatures dipped below zero. Residents in Srinagar and tourists were seen warming themselves up by wearing heavy layers of clothing.

J-K's Bhaderwah was seen covered in a thick blanket of snow.

A thin layer of fog covered Chandigarh this morning. IMD has predicted today's lowest temperature in Chandigarh at 9°C. (ANI)

