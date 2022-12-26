New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As biting cold conditions engulfed entire North India, fog and poor visibility remained a severe cause of concern on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility across most of the northern states remained poor with Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan recording "zero visibility".

Also Read | Shiva Ayyadurai Next Twitter CEO Candidate! Indian-American MIT Scholar, Who 'Invented Email' at 14, Asks Elon Musk 'Process To Apply' for Post.

The visibility in the national capital here at just 50 meters.

Not only in Bhatinda, visibility remained low throughout Punjab, with Amritsar recording visibility of 25 metres and Ambala 50.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr Jail Gets Five-Star Rating 'Eat Right Campus' Tag by FSSAI.

Haryana too recorded low visibility. While places like Ambala and Hissar recorded a low of 25m and 50m respectively, visibility in Chandigarh was 200 metres.

According to IMD data, places like Sri Ganganagar and Churu in Rajasthan also recorded low visibility of 25 and 50 meters, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal also recorded very low visibility on the day with number dipping to 50 metres in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, while North Bengal recorded visibility of 200 meters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)