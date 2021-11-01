Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to abide by the Supreme Court order and use only green crackers for celebrations on Kali Puja and Diwali.

Setting aside the Calcutta High Court order that prohibited all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year, the apex court, earlier in the day, said there cannot be a complete ban on crackers and the mechanism to stop their misuse has to be strengthened.

A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility of ensuring that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported in the state at the entry point itself.

Banerjee, who inaugurated Kali puja pandals in the city, asked people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during celebrations.

"I urge everyone to follow the guidelines as COVID-19 is still raging in the country. Bursting of green fireworks has been allowed but norms have to be followed. There shouldn't be any laxity..." she said.

Asking everyone to promote communal harmony and amity in Bengal, she said night curfew has been relaxed for Kali puja, Diwali, Chhath, but people should not flout health protocols.

"In Goa, everyone was seen wearing masks. In Siliguri and Kursesong, however, many people were found on the streets without masks. This should not happen. We must be alert," she pointed out.

The CM, during the day, further said that her government will launch the next edition of 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) programme on November 16.

Under the programme, camps are set up across the state, with officials providing people information about the welfare schemes run by the state government and enrolling names of beneficiaries.

At least one crore women have benefitted from the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar' social welfare project, Banerjee added.

