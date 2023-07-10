New Delhi, July 10: A 60-year-old food delivery boy was arrested for allegedly sending vulgar messages to a woman on WhatsApp and other platforms, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ram Chander Shukla, a resident of Gokulpuri, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that someone was sending her vulgar messages on WhatsApp, Telegram and e-mail accounts, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi District.

During investigation, it was found that the e-mail ID used by the accused was linked with a mobile number, which was registered in the name of Ram Chandar Shukla. A notice was served to Shukla and he joined the investigation, Tiwari said. Murder Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Man Stabs Ex-Fiancee to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

The accused disclosed that he worked as a food delivery boy, the DCP said, and he also earlier drew an auto-rickshaw. Shukla said he stored mobile numbers of woman customers who used their cell phones to book auto-rickshaw or food orders, or make payments. He then sent vulgar/obscene messages to the victims, Tiwari said.

It has come to notice that the Shukla got the woman's number when the victim hired his auto-rickshaw, he said. Further investigation is in progress and his other victims are being identified, police said.

