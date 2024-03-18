Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A 69-year-old football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said.

Also Read | Laddu Maar Holi 2024: Police Quash Reports of Stampede During Pre-Holi Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

A dumper hit Nair's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Also Read | Four Coaches Including Engine of Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Train Derail Near Ajmer in Rajasthan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 18, 2024.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's daughter, a case was registered against the dumper driver, Gokarni Sahani, under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A, (causing death by negligence), 279 (driving or riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 337 (causing hurt by act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

A probe was on into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)