New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): For the first time ever, over the top (OTT) platforms are going to participate in the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India which will kickstart in Goa on Saturday.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking on the same said, "For the first time OTT platforms become an important part in the IFFI. In addition, marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 young minds from various corners of India have been invited for experience and exposure."

I am confident that the platform of IFFI will further expand and we will make an effort in these coming 25 years (adding to the existing 75 years, which will mark the centenary of India's independence) where IFFI becomes a major platform for the world of films.

Besides the participation of OTT this year, the film festival will be held in a hybrid format following the COVID-19 situation and the protocols.

OTT holding masterclass is also another addition this year where film enthusiasts would be seen attending masterclass from various renowned film personalities nationally as well as internationally.

Several regional films are going to be shown at the festival this year.

"Showing regional films will encourage more young and talented filmmakers to come up with a variety of ideas and films," official sources from IFFI stated.

Brics film festival is also been shown here at IFFI.

IFFI will also see the Satyajit Ray lifetime achievement award is for the international category.

IFFI is being conducted jointly by the state government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals that works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Indian Panorama segment will be opened by featuring Semkhor, a Dimasa dialect directed by Aimee Baruah.

IFFI will pay homage to the Veteran Dilip Kumar, and filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Sumitra Bhave

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world.

The permanent destination of IFFI was made in Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar.

