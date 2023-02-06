Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Forced to sit on mats in icy cold weather, students of a Kathua-based government school on Monday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide them reading desks and fix the broken windows of their school building.

The government primary school in Parnooh village in Banyari panchayat of Marheen tehsil have no desks for students. Broken window panes of the school building add to the woes of the students, who are forced to study out in the open under extreme cold conditions.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Upset Over Pet Dog's Death, Woman Kills Self in Korba District.

"We appeal to the administration to provide us reading desks as it is very difficult for us to study on mats in the cold weather condition here," a student Khushi Kumari said.

The students said sitting on mats on the cold floor is unbearable.

Also Read | Delhi Government Asks Auto, Taxi Drivers To Wear Uniform; Warns of Heavy Fines Upon Violation.

A villager Sat Paul said the school building does not have window glasses and grills to prevent cold waves from entering classrooms, and appealed to authorities to take action in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)