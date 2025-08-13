New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Wednesday condemned the alleged assault on a resident doctor at the casualty ward of Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) calling for an FIR to be registered for the incident and increasing security at 'sensitive areas' such as the casualty and emergency department of the LHMC and the Kalawati Saran Children's hospital.

The Association has also called for restrictions on entry points of the hospital, with controlled access to maintain order and safety.

LHMC's Resident Doctor's Association addressed a letter to the Director of the hospital, presenting three demands for improving safety of doctors and withdrawing from elective services until the demands are met.

"A resident doctor at LHMC was assaulted by a mob in casualty. This is unacceptable. FORDA stands firmly with LHMC RDA in demanding immediate action, stronger security & institutional FIR. Protect those who protect lives," the association posted on X.

President of RDA LHMC, Sarada Prasad Sahoo addressing the letter to the hospital director and the principal of the medical college too, presented their demands: "1. Increase in the number of bouncers/security presented in sensitive areas such as the casualty/emergency departments of both Lady Hardinge Medical College and Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital. 2 Registration of an institutional FIR against all culprits involved in the assault. 3. Restrictions of entry points with controlled access, and allowing only a limited number of attendants per patient in emergencies to maintain order and safety."

"Accordingly, resident doctors are hereby withdrawing their services from all elective services with immediate effect. The withdrawal will remain in force until our following demands are met," the letter added.

The doctors clarified that emergency services will still continue as before, "to avoid any compromise in critical patient care."

The letter added, "We seek your urgent intervention to address these demands, ensure the safety of all healthcare providers, and prevent any recurrence of such incidents." (ANI)

