New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the Meteorological department.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am showed 64 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal and a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

