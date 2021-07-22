New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will embark on a two-day visit to the UK on Friday to conduct a detailed review of bilateral ties with a focus on the implementation of a 10-year roadmap that was unveiled in May.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest with his counterpart in the UK.

The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security and climate change, among others.

"During the visit, the foreign secretary will meet with his counterparts and conduct a detailed review of bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is likely to figure in Shringla's engagements in London.

