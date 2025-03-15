Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said foreign-trained teachers are acting as a catalyst of the "education revolution" in the state by further improving the standard of education.

He flagged off a batch of 72 teachers here for training in Finland.

Mann said education, health and power had acquired a centre stage in the political agenda of the political parties due to the concerted efforts of the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Prior to this, none of the political parties had ever bothered about these core sectors that have been most important for a common man, he said.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab has hitherto sent 234 principals and education officers for a five-day leadership development programme to Singapore and 72 primary cadre teachers to Turku, Finland.

Mann said apart from it, three batches of 152 headmaster and education officers were sent to IIM Ahmedabad.

During training, these teachers are equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad and after their return, they share practices with students and their colleagues thereby ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study abroad.

Mann said this is a path breaking initiative which is rejuvenating the entire education system of state for the well-being of students with these teachers actually acting as agents of change in the education sector by ensuring quality education to students.

He said this out of box idea is giving major thrust to the "education revolution" in the state by bringing the much needed qualitative change in the education system of the state.

These teachers are selected purely on the basis of merit and in a transparent manner so that only deserving teachers get a chance to go abroad, he said.

Mann said only those teachers who are recommended by at least 10 students taught by them are selected for this training programme abroad.

