New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): On World DNA Day, Dr Pinky Anand, former Additional Solicitor General of India, unveiled new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for forensic evidence collection to strengthen justice for gender-based violence survivors.

The launch event, held on Saturday at the Police Headquarters in Panjim, Goa, was attended by Alok Kumar, Director General of Police, Goa; the Chief Guest, Justice Bharti Dangre; the Guest of Honour, Justice Nivedita Mehta of the High Court of Bombay at Goa; and other distinguished dignitaries.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) document is the result of two workshops convened in Goa by Dr Pinky Anand, aiming to enhance judicial outcomes for victims through forensic evidence. The initiative began in January 2024 with a series of roundtables, where participants adopted a victim-centric approach to gender-based crimes.

This was followed by a Forensics Workshop in December 2024, bringing together distinguished experts from the police, medical profession, prosecution, judiciary, and academia. The pioneering effort examined every stage of forensic custody, from crime scene to courtroom.

Under Dr Anand's leadership, participants engaged in discussions and exchanged best practices across various professional domains. The SOPs document compiles these insights, ensuring they are backed by legislative references.

Former Additional Solicitor General of India, Dr Pinky Anand, emphasized the crucial role of forensic science in delivering justice for victims of heinous crimes like rape and sexual assault. She highlighted India's progress in forensic technology, which is now integrated into the country's new criminal laws.

Dr Anand developed best practice guidelines to ensure forensic evidence is collected and transferred without contamination, thereby preserving its integrity in legal proceedings. She expressed her gratitude to key contributors, including Justice Bharti Dangre, Justice Nivedita Mehta, and Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, for their support.

Director General of Police, Goa, Alok Kumar, acknowledged Goa's status as a global tourist destination and the importance of ensuring safety for residents and visitors alike. He commended Dr Anand's initiative in drafting the SOP guidelines, which incorporated valuable input from law enforcement authorities. He emphasised the Goa Police's commitment to implementing these procedures to enhance security for both citizens and international tourists.

Director of Prosecution for the State of Goa, Poonam Bharne, affirmed the dedication of law enforcement cadres in delivering justice, not only for victims and their families but also for the broader safety of communities.

She underscored Goa's capability to unite professionals from diverse fields, including police officers, doctors, civil society representatives, prosecutors, and judges, in the shared mission of ensuring optimal forensic evidence collection.

Dr Lokesh Chauhan, Dean of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), hailed the new SOP guidelines as a significant advancement in securing justice for gender-based violence victims. He highlighted the importance of standardising forensic procedures to strengthen the entire investigative and judicial process. Goa remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards in victim care and evidence integrity. (ANI)

