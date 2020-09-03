Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): A leopard was captured by Forest Department officials in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Wednesday night.

The leopard had attacked and injured local residents and cattle in recent past after which the forest department had set up a cage trap to capture it.

Also Read | Narendra Modi’s Address at US-India Summit: ‘Situation Demands Fresh Mindset, Human-Centric Development’, Says PM in 1st Speech After GDP Jolt.

Pankaj Kalita, Forest Department Ranger of Kamrup East Division (Guwahati Range) said locals had informed them that there are more leopards in the area but their numbers were not known.

"We had captured a leopard on August 25 as well. The locals of the area help the Forest Department," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | China Slams US For ‘Meddling’ in Sino-Indian Border Dispute, Says ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)