Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A leopard was rescued in Nashik's Chande village by Forest Department officials on Friday after it fell into a well.

A Range Forest Officer informed ANI, "Late night on Thursday, a leopard fell into a well. We were informed in the morning. Upon our arrival, we saw that the water levels were down to 10-15 feet. We decided to rescue the animal using a cage because the area was crowded and it was difficult to release the animal on the spot."

According to the Forest Department, the cage was lowered into the well, and once the leopard entered the cage, its door was shut. The animal was then pulled out of the water and captured by the Forest Department.

When asked if this is the same Leopard attacking people near Chande Village, the officer said it was difficult to confirm so without any reports, as the leopard that was attacking people in the area was already captured by the Forest Department. (ANI)

