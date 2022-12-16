Pithoragarh (U'khand), Dec 16 (PTI) A forest fire raging on Panchachuli slopes in the eastern Kumaon region here for the past two days was extinguished on Friday by a forest department team.

A 32-member team of forest personnel struggled for hours to douse the flames, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Jeevan Mohan Dagare said.

It is suspected that poachers set fire to the forests spread over a 1.5 km area on Panchachuli slopes apparently to hunt wild animals coming down from the high Himalayan peaks to escape the winter chill, he said.

"We have also sought a budget from the state government to finance the manning of our anti-poaching team. We have to step up patrolling in the area throughout winter to stop poaching of rare Himalayan fauna," the DFO said.

Poachers set fire to forests during this season to hunt wild animals, especially the musk deer.

They set the forests ablaze on three sides and keep one side open for the animals to escape. This makes their task of trapping or hunting them easier, experts said.

"Whatever be the reason, we are fully prepared to nab the poachers this season," Dagare said.

According to experts working to protect Himalayan wildlife, herds of Himalayan goats, musk deer and rare Himalayan birds like Tragophan pheasant, Monal and Chir pheasant can be seen in the lower valleys at a height of 3,500 metres at this time of the year.

“This year the high Himalayan region is witnessing more chilling cold earlier than usual. Therefore, Himalayan animals are likely to descend in larger numbers to the lower valleys. It is essential to keep a strong vigil to protect them from poachers during the winter," Surendra Panwar, a wildlife activist in Munsiyari said.

