Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire erupted on a hill in South Goa district, a month after fires destroyed forests at multiple locations in the coastal state including the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a senior official said on Monday.

The fire was witnessed on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa, the forest department official said, adding it was brought under control early Monday morning.

The blaze could be seen from the Canacona-Margao Highway, located eight km away.

“The sudden fire was seen emanating from the hill after which the fire and emergency services were informed,” the official said.

"The work to douse the fire began immediately and it continued till early Monday morning,” he said.

The blaze has been brought under control, but not fully extinguished, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Last month, fires had started on March 4 and destroyed forests at various locations in the Mhadei, Netravali and Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuaries.

The Indian Navy and the Air Force had helped in dousing the fires.

