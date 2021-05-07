Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday said police can conduct probe against suspended forest officer M Shriniwas Reddy in the Deepali Chavan suicide case, but shall not file a charge sheet against him till further orders.

Reddy, Field Director, Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR), is a co-accused in the case and was arrested last month.

Chavan, a range forest officer posted in Melghat in Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with service weapon due to harassment by senior officials in March this year.

Reddy has moved the Nagpur bench of the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Pushpa Ganediwala said investigation may continue in the case, but charge sheet shall not be filed against him for now.

The court sought replies from the prosecution by June 14 and adjourned the case for final disposal.

Earlier, Vinod Shivkumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, was arrested in the case.

