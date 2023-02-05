Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): At least four people including forest officials were injured after being attacked by a rhino in Assam's Golaghat district, officials said on Sunday.

The rhino which strayed out from the Kaziranga National Park is currently roaming at Borting Naosholia Kathoni area in Golaghat and has created panic among the local villagers.

According to a forest official of Golaghat district, the rhino had attacked one person in the Dergaon Rangdhali area three days back and it moved to other nearby areas.

The rhino also attacked another civilian and two forest officials in the Dakshin Hengera area on February 3 and the big animal entered into the Borting Naosholia Kathoni area on February 4.

Surajmoni Baruah, a forest official said that the rhino has entered new areas and the forest department is now trying to drive the big animal away from the area.

"Yesterday, the rhino attacked our DFO sir and staff. We are trying to run away the rhino from this area. The rhino is currently taking shelter in a jungle area," Surajmoni Baruah said.

The DFO of Golaghat district who was injured in the rhino attack is currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat hospital. (ANI)

