New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Bihar cabinet to constitute a Youth Commission for the betterment of young people in the state.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Rai said that this decision will prove beneficial in providing more employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar and making them self-reliant.

"The formation of the Youth Commission is important and historic in the direction of making the youth of Bihar self-reliant and capable of moving forward towards development and progress," the minister said.

Rai also welcomed the state cabinet's decision to provide 35% reservation for women in state government jobs, saying that this will provide large-scale employment opportunities for women in Bihar.

"They will get more employment opportunities. This will lead to faster progress of women. Participation of women ensured more rapidly in strongly advancing the resolution of developed India and developed Bihar," he said.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji and Nitish Kumar, the progress and prosperity of women, youth, poor, and farmers are the first priorities, so I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the NDA government of Bihar," he added.

Highlighting the "many historic decisions" of the Janata Dal (United)-led government, the Ujiapur MP said that such decisions are for the empowerment and upliftment of women and weaker sections.

"The NDA government of Bihar has already taken many historic decisions," he said.

Earlier today, the Bihar cabinet approved 43 schemes and projects, including the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, a 35 per cent reservation for women native to the State, and a Rs 100 crore diesel subsidy for farmers.

Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth said, "Today, 43 agendas have been stamped in the Council of Ministers, in which the most important agenda is the formation of the Youth Commission. This commission is related to the youth of 18-45 years, which will have one chairman, two vice-chairmen and seven members."

The Cabinet has approved a 35 per cent horizontal reservation for women from Bihar in state government services.

Taking into consideration irregular monsoons and drought, a diesel subsidy of Rs 100 crore has been approved for farmers.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved the Divyangjan Civil Seva Protsahan Scheme, under which differently abled individuals will be given Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh upon passing the preliminary exams of the UPSC and BPSC. (ANI)

