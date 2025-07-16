New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi, Atishi, and other workers and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inaugurated the Sadbhavna Kanwar camp at Seelampur today.

AAP workers and leaders showered flower petals on the Kanwar Yatris at the Sadbhavna Kanwar camp in the Seelampur assembly constituency.

Speaking about the inauguration of the Sadbhavna Kanwar camp, Atishi said, "Today in the Seelampur assembly constituency, a Sadbhavna Camp has been inaugurated and the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian brothers together welcomed the Kanwar Yatris."

She added that this Sadbhavna camp is the best example of the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' of Delhi.

She further stated, "Many leaders, many political parties are here for their own benefit, for elections and try to pit Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Indians against each other, but today here the people of Seelampur are showing that the people of Delhi, belonging to all religions, castes, speaking all languages are one, were one and will remain one. Those who engage in dirty politics will not be successful in disrupting the love and harmony that exists in society. Today, the Sadbhavna camp is showing this."

She also addressed the issue of consecutive bomb threats being sent to Delhi schools and colleges and hit out at the BJP by saying that "I want to ask why this four-engine BJP government has failed completely."

She added, "They have every agency, they have Delhi Police, they have CBI, they have ED, they have intelligence, they have RAW, and even they have every possible way to file cases against opposition leaders, but children are being threatened daily in schools, they are not able to do anything about it. They are unable to determine who is making the threats or calls. Their government has completely failed in every area and on every issue."

Over the last three days, nearly ten schools and one college in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, prompting police action and the immediate evacuation of educational institutions.

On Wednesday morning, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya announced it would remain closed for the day as advised by the police. According to officials, the schools that received threats include St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, The Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Following the alerts, Delhi Police personnel and the bomb disposal squad were deployed to the school premises. Fire teams were also sent to the affected locations.

According to officials, fire tenders and police teams were dispatched to the premises of St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School after they received bomb threats via email.

The Fire Department stated that no suspicious items have been found so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat. The officials said that the email claimed a bomb had been planted in the library. Both locations were evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team were on the scene. After a thorough search, it was cordoned off. So far, no suspicious activity has been detected, according to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police further stated that no other college has provided them with any such information to date.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police's mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation. The police stated that anti-Tamil Nadu government messages were included in the email sent to Chanakyapuri School. The police added that they are investigating the threats. (ANI)

