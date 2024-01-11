New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Former CISF chief Sheel Vardhan Singh was on Thursday appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a personnel ministry order.

Singh had served as the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from November 2021 to December 2023.

The President is pleased to appoint Singh as a member of the UPSC, the order said.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

It is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of 10 members. A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.

After Singh's appointment, there exists vacancies of three more members.

Singh has 37 years of distinguished service behind him. He is a seasoned intelligence expert and is known for his strategic thinking, and expertise in global security scenarios and internal security, officials said.

He has served in all theatres of national security, contributing to the highest level of intelligence gathering, analysis and national security policy formulation, they said.

Singh strengthened India's international security posture during his posting at Indian High Commission Dhaka, officials said

He was awarded the President Police Medal for meritorious service in 2004 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.

Singh is an avid sportsman, a devoted Yoga practitioner, and is passionate about literature and cultural exploration.

