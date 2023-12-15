Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Former CM of Telangana and Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti party leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) reached his residence in Hyderabad on Friday after being discharged from the hospital following hip replacement surgery.

KCR underwent total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Swarveda Temple in Varanasi on December 18.

K Kavitha daughter of the former Chief Minister thanked the doctors and staff of the Yashodha Hospital where KCR was admitted for the surgery.

"After a successful surgery, dad was discharged from the hospital today. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who helped in every way possible. All the warmth and love we received from across the country during this difficult time was very heartwarming to KCR garu and the entire family. To all the BRS family my gratitude & love" K Kavitha posted on X.

Also Read | Faridabad: Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Brother Set on Fire by Unknown Men at Chacha Chowk.

In its statement posted on X the BRS said " BRS chief KCR was discharged after undergoing surgery at Yashoda Hospital due to fracture of his left hip. On this occasion, KCR thanked the Yashoda staff including the doctors and nurses who treated him. He greeted the pary cadre who came to visit him. The former Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR, who reached his residence in Nandi Nagar directly from Yashoda, was welcomed him by taking out a dishti and offering a harati in the traditional way. On this occasion KCR was accompanied by family members, MLAs, BRS leaders and other dignitaries."

Meanwhile, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was elected as legislature party leader on December 9 by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs.

The BRS Legislative Party met at Telangana Bhavan and unanimously elected KCR as their leader in the newly elected assembly.

The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao's name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution entrusting the responsibility of selecting the rest of the office-bearers on KCR.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats.

The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)