Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The final day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session on Tuesday witnessed high drama as the Opposition staged a walkout during Question Hour, accusing the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of "stealing votes" in the recent Dehra bypoll and misusing state funds to influence voters.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the government engaged in blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the by-election, in which the Chief Minister's wife was the Congress candidate.

The uproar began when Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma asked a question about funds allegedly released from the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank to women's groups during the bypoll period. The government, in its reply, said information was still being collected. Sharma countered this by tabling information he had obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, accusing the government of deliberately withholding facts from the House.

"This is a clear violation of democratic traditions and legislative procedure," Thakur told reporters after the walkout. "When the information is already available through RTI, why was it not provided in the Assembly? This is a deliberate attempt by the government to avoid uncomfortable questions."

Thakur alleged that 66 mahila mandals (women's groups) were given Rs 50,000 each during the Model Code of Conduct period and that a lump sum of Rs 4,500 was deposited into the accounts of 1,000 women in the constituency. "This is not only a violation of the Code of Conduct but also a direct case of corruption and voter inducement," he said.

The LoP further alleged that the Congress was running a "vote theft campaign" across the country and had resorted to such tactics in Himachal Pradesh as well. "The proof is now in the public domain," he claimed, referring to the RTI documents presented in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition also slammed the government's handling of the ongoing disaster situation in the state, accusing it of providing false figures in the House and failing to manage relief and rescue operations effectively.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla on the final and 12th day of the monsoon session of the HP Assembly, Thakur said, "The state is battling a disaster, and though it was discussed in the Assembly, the government has not worked as it should have in relief and rescue. There have been serious shortcomings in its management. The government did not provide correct information in the House, failed to answer questions, and presented false figures on issues of public interest."

He alleged that despite completing nearly three years in office, the government has *no three schemes* to its credit, while corruption has crossed all limits and jobs have been completely destroyed.

"Himachal is on sale, and the Tourism Development Corporation's properties being sold is a prime example. The figures presented in the House by the CM in the name of resource mobilisation are false. Health and education have reached their lowest level under this government," Thakur said.

The Opposition leader, however, said his party stood with the government on disaster issues and was ready to approach the Centre for help in the state's interest. (ANI)

