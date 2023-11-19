Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammad Azharuddin watched a screening of the World Cup match at AG colony, Hyderabad today.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Azharuddin said, "The final match is going to be tough."

Earlier, reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto of removing "unconstitutional religion-based reservations", Congress leader and former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday that reservations are there all over India and you have to give quota.

"BJP in its manifesto said that it will remove unconstitutional religion-based reservations and provide this to OBCs, SCs and STs."Every party gives their own manifesto but I don't think that is workable (removing reservation) to be very honest. The reservations are there all over India, you have to give a reservation," Mohammad Azharuddin said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the poll promises made by the BJP have no relevance as they do not have any stake in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said," BJP manifesto here is a waste paper. There is no need to discuss the BJP's manifesto because they do not have any stake here. The BRS manifesto and the BJP manifesto are one and the same."

Revanth Reddy further stated that the public in Telangana does not trust the BJP and it will not get a chance to serve the people in the state.

"People here do not trust them. Whatever promises they made, they did not keep it. We look at the manifesto in the same way," he said.

As Telangana is set to hold Assembly elections on November 30, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad and said that the assurances made in the manifesto are 'PM Modi guarantee' to the public.

BJP has decided to officially commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th every year. The party said that it would constitute a Drafting committee on the Uniform Civil Code. Party further stated that it will provide free laptops for girl students who are entering undergraduate degree or professional college courses.

BJP also assured to provide coverage of Rs 10 lakh per eligible family per annum for secondary and tertiary care across public and private hospitals. BJP also said that it will provide a Free Ram Mandir and Kashi Yatra for senior citizens and a Chief Minister from the OBC community were among key promises made.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

