New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Delhi Police Commissioner Y S Dadwal has died here following prolonged illness, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said Dadwal died on Wednesday night in Delhi.

Also Read | Punjab: Newly Married Woman Found Dead in Ludhiana; Three, Including Husband, Booked.

He used to live in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its Director General in 2010.

Also Read | Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.1 & iPadOS 15.1 To Developers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)