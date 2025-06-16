India News | Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's Mortal Remains Arrive in Rajkot for Final Rites Following Air India Crash

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India] June 16 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were brought to Rajkot on Monday for his final rites, scheduled to take place at Ramnathpara crematorium in the evening. The funeral procession began from his residence at 5 pm.

The Rajkot Police have implemented comprehensive security measures and traffic restrictions to facilitate the procession. DCP Crime Parthraj Singh Gohil advised citizens to use designated parking areas during the event.

"Today, the last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will be performed. That's why VIPs from across the state will move here. In this regard, we have closed the main route decided for the procession. Adequate parking arrangements have been made at different places, and we have appealed to the people to park their vehicles in the parking spaces only," DCP Crime, Parthraj Singh Gohil, told ANI.

Earlier today, in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid a wreath and paid his last respects to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose sudden demise in the Air India plane crash has left the state in mourning.

Chief Minister Patel, accompanied by senior cabinet ministers, stood in solemn tribute at the mortuary block of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Rupani's mortal remains were kept for public homage.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also paid their respects, highlighting the deep loss shared across the political spectrum.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was among the early visitors to the mortuary, where he met family members and offered condolences.

An emotional moment unfolded when Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, bid an emotional farewell to her husband.

Surrounded by close family members and friends, she stood by his mortal remains as rituals began ahead of the final rites.

Former CM Vijay Rupani's family expressed profound grief over the loss. Extending their condolences to all those affected by the tragic incident, his son Rushabh Rupani said, "This is a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too," while expressing gratitude to those who have supported them during this mourning period.

"This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," he said.

Rushabh reflected on his father's political legacy, noting that Rupani had touched countless lives in his five-decade-long public life.

He added, "My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences..."

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Meanwhile, in the Ahmedabad plane crash, out of the 242 people involved, the sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Additionally, at least 33 others, including local residents and MBBS students, lost their lives on the ground. (ANI)

