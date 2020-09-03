Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Former Gujarat High Court judge Justice (Retd) Ravikumar Tripathi has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), an official said on Thursday.

According to a government release, Tripathi, who also served as a member of Law Commission between March 2016 and August 2018, assumed office on Thursday.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Abhilasha Kumari was appointed as the chairperson of the Commission.

However, she resigned after being made a member of Lokpal Committee of India, it was stated.

Based on the recommendations of a selection committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat appointed Tripathi as the new chairperson of the Commission for a period of three years, the release stated.

