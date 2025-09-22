Srinagar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday lauded the Central government's implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, calling it a "historic step" that would provide relief to traders, the middle class, and the poor.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on the first day of Navratri, Thakur also extended his greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh. "On this sacred occasion of Navratri, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all residents of the state. May the blessings of the Goddess be with everyone. Himachal has suffered immense loss of life and property due to disasters during this prolonged monsoon season. I pray that we overcome this difficult phase and move towards prosperity and happiness," he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the GST reforms that came into effect from today, Thakur called it a historic step.

"First of all, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The new GST reforms that have been implemented across the country from today are a historic step. For a long time, there had been demands for simplicity and ease in GST. The reforms introduced by the Prime Minister are a big relief for traders, the middle class, the poor, and all sections of society."Thakur said.

Elaborating further, Thakur pointed out, "Yesterday, when the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he not only extended Navratri greetings but also announced a new initiative through GST reforms to provide major relief to citizens. This step marks a significant milestone in the country's progress. Especially the move to merge the 12% slab with 18% and create a simplified structure of 5% and 18% is a huge relief for the trading community as well as the common people."

"He added that the reforms were not sudden but part of a well-thought-out decision-making process. "Prime Minister Modi had announced from the Red Fort on August 15 that the government was moving ahead with GST reforms. The meeting in Delhi that followed paved the way for this decision. It will greatly benefit the entire country. I do not think state governments' revenue will be impacted much, because lower GST will lead to higher consumption, and this will compensate for the reduction," Thakur explained.

Thakur also took a swipe at the Congress, accusing them of opposing reforms for the sake of opposition. "Unfortunately, it has become a habit of Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh to oppose every historic and people-centric decision taken by the Central government under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The GST reforms were passed unanimously with the participation of all states, so raising objections now has no justification," he said.

The BJP leader emphasised that the GST reforms would have a long-term positive impact on the country's economy and consumer welfare. "This is a landmark decision that will prove to be a foundation stone for India's economic growth," Thakur added. (ANI)

