Mumbai, September 22: Banks across the country are likely to remain closed for business for several days this week due to regional festivals and national holidays. That said, people are looking online to know when the bank holiday is there and for how many days banks will remain open from September 22 to 28. So, if you're also looking for answers to these queries, then we have got you covered. It's important to know when banks will stay shut for business in the fourth week of September 2025.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for September 2025, banks will stay shut for four days this week. First on Monday, September 22 for Navratra Sthapna and second time on Tuesday, September 23, for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. In addition to this, banks will also remain closed for business on Saturday, September 27, on account of fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday, September 28, for weekend holiday. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

List of Bank Holidays from September 22-28

Date: Day: Bank Holiday: September 22 Monday Navratra Sthapna September 23 Tuesday Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Birthday September 27 Saturday Fourth Saturday September 28 Sunday Weekend Holiday

As per RBI, alll scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Although banks will stay shut for a total of three days this week (September 22-28), it's essential to know if the bank holidays apply nationwide or to a particular state. As per the RBI's bank holidays list for September 2025, the Navratra Sthapna holiday applies to Jaipur, whereas the Maharaja Hari Singh Ji birthday holiday applies to Jammu and Srinagar.

Banks will stay shut nationwide on Saturday, September 27 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month and on Sunday, September 28 in view of regular weekend holiday. This month, banks will remain closed for business for a total of 17 days, including RBI-designated bank holidays, second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Besides banks, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stay shut for trading for a total of eight days this month. As per the NSE and BSE trading holiday list for September 2025, there are no official trading holidays when the stock markets will stay shut this month.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Reserve Bank of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).