Hamirpur (HP), May 10 (PTI) Former secretary of Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission, who was arrested in connection with an exam paper leak case, was granted conditional bail on Wednesday, officials said.

Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officer Jitendra Kumar Kanwar was arrested on April 4 last in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) exam paper leak case.

Special Judge, Hamirpur, Vikas Bhardwaj granted conditional bail to Kanwar.

As per the order, the accused would be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 75,000 on the condition that he would attend the Court on each hearing, will not leave the country without the prior permission of the Court and will tamper with the evidence and join the investigation of the case as and when required by the police.

The JOA (IT) paper leak scam was unearthed on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths arrested HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with the solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, besides a laptop and other documents.

