Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) In a setback to Congress ahead of the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party leader and former city Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy on Wednesday joined the BJP, even as major parties announced the names of their candidates for the poll.

Karthika Reddy, who served as Mayor before the formation of Telangana, joined BJP in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav.

Also Read | UPSC Jihad Show ‘Defamatory’, Sudarshan News Can Telecast Bindas Bol Episodes With ‘Caution’, Says Centre’s Affidavit in Supreme Court.

Her husband Chandra Reddy also joined the saffron party.

Welcoming Karthika Reddy and others into the party fold, Yadav said BJP would like to provide a corruption-free administration in the GHMC and later in Telangana.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Tightens COVID-19 Norms, Caps Congregational Gatherings at Maximum of 100 Persons.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS released its first list of 105 candidates for the GHMC polls.

The opposition Congress announced names of candidates for 45 wards, while TDP said it would release its first list on Thursday.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1.

The ruling TRS had won the last GHMC elections, bagging 99 of the total of 150 wards.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 4. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)