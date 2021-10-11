New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh.

Both the leader resigned from the membership of the National Conference on Sunday.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accepted the resignations of Surjit Singh Slathia and Devender Singh Rana.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Salathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," the party tweeted.

Slathia in 2014 had won the Vijaypur constituency while Rana had won the Nagrota constituency in the same year.

Devender Singh is the younger brother of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

