PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the popular battle royale games globally. As a reminder, the game was banned in India last year due to national security concerns. Krafton then relaunched the Indian version of PUBG Mobile called Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS and Android platforms. Now, the game publisher is reportedly working on an unannounced project which could be PUBG's sequel. Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile’s Mega Modes Soon.

According to PlayerIGN, Krafton Amsterdam is hiring a technical art director and technical animator to work on a new unannounced project, which will be based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The leakster has also shared documents on his Twitter account and identified some details which reveal a PUBG sequel. As per a report from Alt Char, PUBG 2 is touted to be a separate game instead of an update to the existing battle royale game.

The tipster has also revealed that Krafton had discussed upgrading PUBG to Unreal Engine 5 in a meeting but nothing is confirmed by the game publisher yet. It is also unsure whether it will be a PUBG sequel or an engine update for PUBG, just like Overwatch 2. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 might also offer better graphics, improved elements to the battle royale game.

