Nagpur, October 11: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur in connection with a money laundering case. At least five to six CBI officers are currently present at his residence.

Recently on October 6, Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary Kailash had visited the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the case. Enforcement Directorate Files Money Laundering Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)