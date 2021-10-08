Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former chief minister Babulal Marandi's close aide Sunil Tiwari in a sexual exploitation case.

Also Read | HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Tiwari, who had served as adviser to Marandi during his stint as the CM, was given bail on the condition that he refrain from entering and residing in the state for the next six months and not change his mobile number without prior information to the investigating officer in the case.

Also Read | UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uprvunl.org.

Justice Rajesh Kumar ordered that Tiwari, during this period, will be allowed to enter Jharkhand only for investigation purposes.

Marandi's associate came in the eye of the storm after a complaint of sexual exploitation was lodged against him in Argora police station on August 16 by a tribal domestic help, who is also a minor.

He was booked under the SC/ST Act among other sections of the IPC and arrested from Uttar Pradesh on September 12.

Tiwari had earlier sought anticipatory bail before the Ranchi district court, which was rejected.

He had then applied for the same before the high court of Jharkhand, but was subsequently arrested on September 12.

His wife, Lalima Tiwari, has filed a criminal writ petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. She alleged that her husband is a victim of political vendetta.

In her petition, Lalima Tiwari claimed that ever since her husband gave statements in the Rupa Tirkey case, he was being targeted by the ruling dispensation.

Tirkey, a sub-inspector, died allegedly by suicide in May at her government accommodation in Sahibganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)