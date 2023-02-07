Thiruvananthapuram, February 7: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night. Health minister Veena George will visit him today morning. Oommen Chandy Health Update: Former Kerala CM Diagnosed With Slight Pneumonia, Admitted To NIMS Hospital With High Fever.

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Update: Jr NTR’s Cousin Remains in ‘Critical State on Maximal Support’; View Statement Issued by Hospital.

He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)