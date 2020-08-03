Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's wife Anagha Joshi died at her residence here, a close family aide said on Monday.

She was 75.

She died late Sunday night following prolonged illness for which she was undergoing treatment at her residence, the aide said.

