Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former minister Nakul Dubey was on Saturday expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

BSP chief Mayawati gave this information by tweeting late in the evening. "Nakul Dubey (Lucknow), ex-minister has been expelled from BSP over indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities."

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Muslims in Bhopal Welcome ‘Rath Yatra’ With Flowers.

Dubey was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin faces of the BSP. He was also a cabinet minister in the BSP government in 2007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)