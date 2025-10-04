New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to former MLA Alka Lamba. She is an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against her.

She appeared before the Rouse Avenue court pursuant to a bailable warrant issued against her due to non-appearance.

Earlier, the court had issued a summons to her after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against her.

She did not appear before the court and sought an exemption on two occasions. Thereafter, the court issued a bailable warrant against her on September 24.

Additional Chief Judicial (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia granted bail to Alka Lamba and directed the prosecution to supply a copy of the charge sheet to her.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the charge on October 15.

This case pertains to an alleged violation of prohibitory orders during a protest at Jantar Mantar, which demanded the implementation of women's reservation before the 2024 General Election.

An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024. (ANI)

