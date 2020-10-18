Cuttack (Odisha), Oct 17 (PTI) Three persons, including the son of a former MP, were killed after the car they were travelling in skidded off National Highway 16 and fell into a canal in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Gopalpur on the outskirts of Cuttack city, its DCP Prateek Singh said.

"A probe will be conducted by the Regional Transport Office to ascertain the circumstances under which the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal, leading to the death of all the three occupants of the vehicle," he said.

There was thin traffic on the stretch of the highway when the accident took place around 3 am, police sources said.

The deceased include Ankur Pradhan, son of former Sambalpur MP Amar Pradhan, Gautam Das of Gopalpur and his friend Parneet Madhapa of Hyderabad, Cuttack Sadar police station inspector Sudhansu Bhusan Jena said.

Doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital said the trio was brought dead to the medical establishment, he said.

CCTV footage available at the spot shows the car hit a tree before falling into the canal, police said.

Pradhan's 31-year-old son Ankur was set to get married but his death along with two of his friends is extremely unfortunate, Congress leader Manas Choudhury said.

