Unnao (UP), May 26 (PTI) A former municipal councillor has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district for allegedly helping the nationals of Myanmar obtain fake Aadhaar cards and other forged documents to stay illegally in India, police on Monday said.

The accused, identified as Shehzade (approximately 45 years old), is a resident of Manohar Nagar under Gangaghat Police Station limits, said a press note issued by the superintendent of police's office.

He was arrested on Monday, the press note said.

Shehzade had served as a councillor in the same locality during the time of the alleged offence.

The arrest follows a May 22 investigation into reports of suspicious individuals living in a shanty near the Ganga river, police said.

Upon questioning, three women revealed that they were citizens of Myanmar who had entered India through Assam and had been living with their families in makeshift shelters without valid documents, they said.

The group includes 10 people, including men, women and children.

A case had already been registered against them under sections of the Foreigners Act and the three women were sent to jail earlier.

During further investigation, it was found that Shehzade had played an active role in facilitating the creation of fake documents for the group, police said.

He has been sent to jail, they said.

