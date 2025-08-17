Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 17 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday evening due to dehydration.

According to the hospital, his condition is stable and he is responding well to the treatment.

Odisha Ministers Mukesh Mahaling, Prithviraj Harichandan and BJP leader Babu Singh came to the hospital to inquire about his health.

Earlier, Bhubaneswar Mayor and BJD leader Sulochana Das also visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, former Odisha CM on August 12 slammed the BJP government in Odisha after a 13-year-old girl, who allegedly immolated herself in Odisha's Bargarh district, succumbed to burn injuries on August 11, alleging, "administration is failing to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard".

Highlighting disturbingly similar incidents, Patnaik noted that four girls have died in similar incidents within a month.

In the X post, Former Chief Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened, shocked and anguished to know that another girl from Gaesilat, Bargarh has died after setting herself on fire. My condolences to the young girl, and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss."

"It is deeply disturbing that there is a heartbreaking pattern in the way our girls are dousing themselves with inflammable to take away their lives. Four young girls have lost their lives in similar circumstances within a month. In each passing away of innocent lives lies a pain of a daughter of #Odisha, which became so unbearable that she saw no other way out than to end her life. These four deaths are not stray cases- there are many such girls who are dying in the most tragic way possible after being subjected to crime every day," he lamented in his post. (ANI)

