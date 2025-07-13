Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik returned to Bhubaneswar on Saturday after undergoing a medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. He arrived at his residence, Naveen Niwas, to a rousing welcome from supporters and well-wishers who gathered along the route from the airport.

He underwent a medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai on June 22.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia attributed the large gathering of people at Naveen Patnaik's residence after his return from treatment to the people's love and faith in the leader, as well as his work for Odisha.

He said, "Today Naveen Patnaik came back to his home after getting the treatment. The love people have for our leader, the work he has done for Odisha, and remembering all of that, people are standing with him. From the airport to his home, people have gathered, which shows that everyone has faith in him and believes him."

BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said that people are eagerly awaiting former CM Naveen Patnaik's return to public life after he recovers from a medical procedure.

"People are eager to see their leader... As per the advice of doctors, he will stay at his home for a few days. He will go among the public after he recovers," Mishra added.

BJD leader Pratap Jena also welcomed Naveen Patnaik's return to Odisha after treatment, invoking Lord Jagannath's blessings and praying for Patnaik's continued leadership and development of the state.

He said, "Our leader Naveen Patnaik, who is in the hearts of the Odisha people, has come back from Mumbai after the treatment with Lord Jagannath's blessings. We all pray that in the coming days, our leader Naveen Patnaik, under his leadership, will again start the development of Odisha."

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underwent a "successful" spine surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on June 22.

According to his personal physician, Dr Ramakanta Panda, the procedure lasted nearly four hours. (ANI)

