Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to Manipal Hospital after experiencing fever, according to his office.

Manipal Hospitals also issued a release and said that the former Prime Minister was admitted to its hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

"He is currently undergoing medical management for the same and his progress is being monitored by a team of Medical experts," the hospital release said.

Janata Dal (Secular) is part of the ruling BJP-led NDA at Centre. Deve Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member, had last month lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "actively pursuing alternatives" after the United States started an "unreasonable and unjust" tariff war.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

In his letter to PM Modi, the former prime minister said the policy of "multi-alignment" is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future."I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives," Gowda had said.

"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of 'non-alignment'. Times have changed and we needed a new language to pursue our fair dreams," the former Prime Minister said.

"We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our terms but with also enormous civilisational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)