Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sent former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to three-day custody of the Vigilance Bureau.

The Congress leader was produced before a Mohali court after his arrest on Monday by the Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case.

Also Read | Electric Vehicles in India: Total 16.73 Lakh Hybrid and EVs in the Country, Maharashtra Tops List With 2.96 Lakh.

The bureau had sought Dharamsot on a seven-day remand.

Dharamsot was held for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Stalks Woman, Barges Into Her Home and Molests Her After Victim's Husband Serves Him Notice Over His Dogs’ Barking; Booked.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Dharamsot at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

"During the check period from 01-03-2016 (March 1, 2016) to 31-03-2022 (March 31, 2022), the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2,37,12,596.48 (Rs 2.37 crore) while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888.87 (Rs 8.76 crore), which was Rs 6,39,18,292.39 (Rs 6.39 crore) ie 269 per cent more than his known sources of income," a bureau spokesperson said on Monday.

He was also arrested in a corruption case last year.

Dharamsot, who held the Forest department portfolio in the then Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet, was arrested last June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits to cut trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates.

He was later granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)