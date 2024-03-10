Bathinda (Punjab), Mar 10 (PTI) Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital.

The 61-year-old leader underwent an angioplasty as there was a blockage in one of his arteries, a doctor attending to him said, adding his condition is stable.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal went to the hospital to inquire about the health of Manpreet.

"He is perfectly ok," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is Manpreet's cousin.

Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday.

Manpreet Singh Badal switched from the Congress to the BJP in January last year.

The nephew of former chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had joined the Congress in 2016.

